Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491,055 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.0% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Johnson & Johnson worth $397,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.30. 266,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,156,455. The stock has a market cap of $450.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.10.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

