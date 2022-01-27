Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.10.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.54. 208,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,455. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $451.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

