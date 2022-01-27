Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91

Shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.49. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 133,952 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.

Jones Soda Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSDA)

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

