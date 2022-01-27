Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Stock Price Up 10%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR) rose 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 189,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,433,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Jourdan Resources Company Profile (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the BaillargÃ© Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

