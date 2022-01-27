Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Up 5.3%

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.78. 138,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 419,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$178.22 million and a PE ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.82.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$33.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gerald Gilewicz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$480,548.60.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

