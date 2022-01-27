JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €135.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €135.00 ($153.41) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($160.23) price target on SAP in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on SAP in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) price target on SAP in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on SAP in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €138.79 ($157.71).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at €117.88 ($133.95) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €121.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €122.85. The stock has a market cap of $139.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.40. SAP has a 1 year low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 1 year high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.