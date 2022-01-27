JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €47.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DWS. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.95 ($48.80).

DWS opened at €35.82 ($40.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is €36.20 and its 200 day moving average is €37.32. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a fifty-two week high of €41.88 ($47.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

