JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $118.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.27.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

