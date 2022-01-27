JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.50

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.19) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 754 ($10.17). 52,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,175. The firm has a market capitalization of £448.15 million and a PE ratio of 4.14. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 601.14 ($8.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 790 ($10.66). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 761.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 752.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Get JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust alerts:

About JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.