JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.50

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.19) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 754 ($10.17). 52,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,175. The firm has a market capitalization of £448.15 million and a PE ratio of 4.14. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 601.14 ($8.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 790 ($10.66). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 761.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 752.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.
About JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust
