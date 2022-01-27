JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $817.08

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 817.08 ($11.02) and traded as low as GBX 790 ($10.66). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 802 ($10.82), with a volume of 57,013 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 817.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 38.91 and a quick ratio of 37.17. The company has a market capitalization of £612.79 million and a PE ratio of 2.76.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.