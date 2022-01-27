JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,296 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $30,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62.

