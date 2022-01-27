JulSwap 24 Hour Volume Hits $525,200.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, JulSwap has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $525,200.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00049220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.96 or 0.06808928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,630.27 or 0.99886509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00052698 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

