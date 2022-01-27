Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.26-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.100-1.200 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.92.

JNPR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,171,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,571. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

