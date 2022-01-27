Jupiter Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JAQC) Short Interest Down 95.7% in January

Jupiter Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JAQC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the December 31st total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jupiter Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,904. Jupiter Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.64.

Get Jupiter Acquisition alerts:

Jupiter Acquisition Company Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jupiter Acquisition Corporation is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.