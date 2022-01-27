Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) were up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 45,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 49,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 million, a P/E ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 78.67% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $559.75 million for the quarter.

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

