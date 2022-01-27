Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Trading Up 1%

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) were up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 45,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 49,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 million, a P/E ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 78.67% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $559.75 million for the quarter.

About Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ)

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.