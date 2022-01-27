JustBet 24-Hour Volume Tops $644.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $199,647.81 and approximately $644.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,445.38 or 0.06565341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,300.65 or 1.00144597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00052522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050969 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

