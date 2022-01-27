K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $183.57

Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.57 ($2.48) and traded as low as GBX 152.10 ($2.05). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 152.10 ($2.05), with a volume of 1,137 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 171.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.57. The stock has a market cap of £69.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11.

In other K3 Business Technology Group news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £44,250 ($59,700.49). Insiders acquired a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,585,000 in the last three months.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

