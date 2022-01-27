Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Position Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,308 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.80% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $272,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KALU. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 12,252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $42,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $409,127 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

KALU stock opened at $95.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -105.64 and a beta of 1.24. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $141.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -342.22%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

