Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Shares Up 3%

Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.90. 43,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 11,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Kalera AS in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Kalera AS alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kalera AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalera AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.