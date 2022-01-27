Kalmar Price Reaches $1.35 on Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00003731 BTC on popular exchanges. Kalmar has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $158,949.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00049106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,382.50 or 0.06603897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,074.20 or 0.99991745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00051622 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,140,234 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

