Kansas City Life Insurance Declares Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $394.56 million, a PE ratio of -127.38 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $46.05.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

