Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.43

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.43 and traded as low as $40.76. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $40.76, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.56 million, a P/E ratio of -127.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.65%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is -337.50%.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

