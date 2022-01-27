Karen Kwan Sells 5,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$265,000.00.

Karen Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$280,000.00.

Shares of ATZ traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.18. The stock had a trading volume of 214,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,813. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$26.46 and a 52 week high of C$60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.65.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.86.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

