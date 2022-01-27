Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 25,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $300,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $321,250.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $435,050.00.
Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,584. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 14.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
