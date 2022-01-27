Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 25,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $300,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $321,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $435,050.00.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,584. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 14.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

