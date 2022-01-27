Kava.io (KAVA) Price Hits $5.62

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00173776 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00028292 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00077880 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.57 or 0.00384468 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

