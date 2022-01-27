Kava Price Tops $3.19 (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $3.19 or 0.00008650 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $474.49 million and approximately $53.83 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00173453 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00028174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00074295 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.90 or 0.00389725 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 148,568,338 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars.

