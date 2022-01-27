Kcash (KCASH) Reaches Market Cap of $939,897.75

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 29% against the dollar. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $939,897.75 and $127,204.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded up 68% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00019735 BTC.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Kcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

