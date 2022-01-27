KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 88140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 811.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$13.33 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11.

KDA Group Company Profile (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc offers solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Cannabis. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, online and in-class training for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants, human resource and crisis management consulting services, private health services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

