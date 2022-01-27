Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,101 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kemper worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 71.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,487,000 after buying an additional 1,608,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,710,000 after purchasing an additional 194,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 67.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after purchasing an additional 533,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 794,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,062,000 after purchasing an additional 65,531 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $59.65 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.90%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

