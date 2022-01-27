Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.55. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 17,424 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 35.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

