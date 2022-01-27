KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the software giant will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.47. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.68.

MSFT opened at $296.71 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.