KeyCorp Comments on KLA Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for KLA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the semiconductor company will earn $5.41 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.50 EPS.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.76.

Shares of KLAC opened at $380.60 on Thursday. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

