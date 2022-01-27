KeyCorp Increases Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $130.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

OSK opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.56. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 134,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,761,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

