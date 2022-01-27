KeyFi (KEYFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.16 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $81,570.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00049645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.54 or 0.06737796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,516.45 or 0.99832131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00053512 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars.

