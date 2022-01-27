keyTango (TANGO) Trading 27.7% Lower Over Last Week

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. keyTango has a market cap of $482,792.26 and $22,835.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One keyTango coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, keyTango has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00042281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005959 BTC.

keyTango Profile

keyTango is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,173,968 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

