Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the December 31st total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KVSA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,255. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 19.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 305,614 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after buying an additional 202,157 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1,844.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 1,153,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

