Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will post $241.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.90 million and the highest is $245.27 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $229.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $931.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $923.70 million to $939.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

