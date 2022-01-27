Kimball International (KBAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $156.61 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $52,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 88.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 141,858 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 102.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.