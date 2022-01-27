Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

KMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB traded up $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $137.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,143. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.05 and its 200 day moving average is $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,327,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,497,000 after buying an additional 169,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,068,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,461,000 after purchasing an additional 264,393 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.