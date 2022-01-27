Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.
KMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.
KMB traded up $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $137.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,143. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.05 and its 200 day moving average is $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,327,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,497,000 after buying an additional 169,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,068,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,461,000 after purchasing an additional 264,393 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.