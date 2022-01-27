Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.
NYSE:KMB traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,143. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.