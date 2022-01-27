Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

NYSE:KMB traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,143. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

