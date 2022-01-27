Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Lowered to $138.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $137.38. 8,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,143. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.