Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $269.22

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $269.22 and last traded at $269.22, with a volume of 14 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $303.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingdee International Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Kingdee International Software Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.00.

Get Kingdee International Software Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.09.

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kingdee International Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingdee International Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.