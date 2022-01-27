Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $514,238.12 and $189,717.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00048739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.96 or 0.06475143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00052777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,667.82 or 0.99766068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00051920 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,811,568 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

