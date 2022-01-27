Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €108.00 by Baader Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €108.00 ($122.73) target price by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.16% from the stock’s previous close.

KGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($112.50) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €117.00 ($132.95) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €103.17 ($117.23).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA KGX traded down €1.44 ($1.64) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €80.50 ($91.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,921 shares. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a one year high of €81.82 ($92.98). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €95.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €91.07.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.