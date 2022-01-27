Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $595.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will announce $595.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $599.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $591.60 million. Kirby reported sales of $489.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

NYSE:KEX opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. Kirby has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $71,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $387,715. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Kirby by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Kirby by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

