Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Down 80.9% in January

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the December 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kirin stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.93. 81,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,730. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.44. Kirin has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirin will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

