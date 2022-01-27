Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In other Kirkland’s news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Pleas III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $206.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%.

Kirkland's Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

