Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
In other Kirkland’s news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Pleas III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $206.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.79.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%.
Kirkland’s Company Profile
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
