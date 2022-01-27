KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,962 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.22% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $78,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 25,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of KKR opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

