KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. KLA updated its Q3 guidance to $4.35-5.25 EPS.

Shares of KLAC traded down $18.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $361.80. 3,075,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,158. KLA has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $411.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Get KLA alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.76.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.